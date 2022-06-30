PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 5.1% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $40,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $69.83. 307,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,905,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.