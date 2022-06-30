Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 123,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,717,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,116,471 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,648 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $130,393,000 after buying an additional 489,699 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 47.7% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,085,178 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 672,945 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

