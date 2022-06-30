Peanut (NUX) Market Cap Tops $119,300.19

Peanut (NUX) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $119,300.19 and approximately $448,867.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

