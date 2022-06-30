Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,422. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

