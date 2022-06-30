Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,633 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,171. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

