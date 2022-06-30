Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 537 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ON. Bank of America decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 80,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,104. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.72.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

