Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Down 12.5%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 538,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average daily volume of 36,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (CVE:PX)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada, Africa, and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

