Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Down 12.5%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 538,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average daily volume of 36,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (CVE:PX)
Further Reading
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.