Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Trading Down 1.8%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05). 1,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 308,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.95, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)
