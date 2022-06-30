PEPS Coin (PEPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $928,985.62

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $928,985.62 and approximately $821.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00132549 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000508 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

