Perkins Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe accounts for 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Cantaloupe worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 101.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 1,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,671. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $376.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ravi Venkatesan acquired 45,001 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $203,404.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,775.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 66,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,168,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,758,767.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 151,068 shares of company stock valued at $692,390. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

