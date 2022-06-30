Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.29. 3,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $114,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,403.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,149 shares of company stock worth $1,721,225 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.