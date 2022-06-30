Perkins Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. AxoGen accounts for 1.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 534,086 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 558,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 124,206 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Profile (Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

