Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,426 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $14,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 220,399 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,466,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,124,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,822,000. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,799. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $64.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

