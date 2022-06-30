Perkins Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Veracyte makes up about 2.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Veracyte worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of VCYT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,105. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.12. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,897.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

