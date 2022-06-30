Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Shares Down 8.3%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.22. Approximately 234,371 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 136,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.47 million and a PE ratio of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$24.95 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Lee Mckean sold 26,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$41,875.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 990,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,569,467.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.