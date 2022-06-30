Petix & Botte Co Acquires 2,354 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.94. The stock had a trading volume of 756,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,282,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

