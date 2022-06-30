Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) by 880.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.93% of Petros Pharmaceuticals worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTPI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.81. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Petros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PTPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a negative net margin of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of ($0.87) million for the quarter.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

