Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.77. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3886 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

