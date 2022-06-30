Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

