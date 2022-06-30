Piper Sandler Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $6.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

