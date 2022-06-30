Piper Sandler Lowers Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $6.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.
Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08.
In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
