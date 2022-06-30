Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.52

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 8818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $622.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pitney Bowes by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 300,206 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 104.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 377,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 192,813 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 186.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 347.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 750,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 108.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 79,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

