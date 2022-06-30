Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Plastic2Oil stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,707. Plastic2Oil has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

