PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 1.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.15. 2,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 556,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,100 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $60,162.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,990. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 12,200 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $60,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 145,100 shares of company stock valued at $786,394.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of -1.58.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

