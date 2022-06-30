Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,752,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,075,000 after buying an additional 119,940 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $899,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 81.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,298,000 after buying an additional 31,549 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

