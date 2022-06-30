Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in June

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RAMPF remained flat at $$15.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $16.68.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.