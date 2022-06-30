Polianta Ltd Invests $889,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

