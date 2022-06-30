Polianta Ltd Invests $957,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $28,515,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 239,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 405,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,103,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar stock opened at $69.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

