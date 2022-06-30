Polianta Ltd Invests $994,000 in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $607,517,000. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $126,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stellantis by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,973,000 after buying an additional 5,442,296 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stellantis by 1,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after buying an additional 2,809,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Shares of STLA stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($21.28) to €18.50 ($19.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.