Polianta Ltd Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Polianta Ltd cut its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 5.2% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

