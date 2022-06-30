Polianta Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,200 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Olin by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Olin by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 30,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Olin by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OLN opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

