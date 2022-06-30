Polianta Ltd Sells 15,500 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Polianta Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 5.17.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,130 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

