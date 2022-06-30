Polianta Ltd Sells 1,700 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,401,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,327,000 after purchasing an additional 543,791 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.