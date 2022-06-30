Polianta Ltd Takes $831,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after buying an additional 1,945,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,694,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,527,000 after buying an additional 122,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Shares of SYF opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

