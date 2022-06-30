Polymath Market Capitalization Hits $160.06 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Polymath has a total market cap of $160.06 million and $28.94 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030543 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00271038 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002451 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003282 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

