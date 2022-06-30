Portage Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Shares Up 0.3%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFTAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1,226.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 30,661 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,960,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 743,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

