Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSTL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $278.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,758,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,382,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,435,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 190,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,530,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

