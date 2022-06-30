Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) vs. Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Financial Comparison

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Predictive Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Milestone Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $1.42 million 19.05 -$19.66 million ($0.31) -1.32 Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 5.91 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -7.42

Milestone Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Predictive Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Predictive Oncology and Milestone Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Predictive Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,140.08%. Given Predictive Oncology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Predictive Oncology is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -1,314.56% -27.33% -25.39% Milestone Scientific -76.86% -47.99% -38.73%

Summary

Predictive Oncology beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient's body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

