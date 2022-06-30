Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
PRRFY stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Premier Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
