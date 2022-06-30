Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

PRRFY stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Premier Foods has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

