Presearch (PRE) Reaches Market Cap of $41.89 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $41.89 million and approximately $395,094.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00030996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00268938 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002436 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004892 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

