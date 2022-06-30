Primalbase Token (PBT) Hits Market Cap of $944,529.83

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Primalbase Token coin can now be bought for approximately $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00178478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.01280933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

