Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) to Issue GBX 1.63 Dividend

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PHP stock opened at GBX 137.70 ($1.69) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHP. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.20 ($2.10).

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

