Primecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $227.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,257,856 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

