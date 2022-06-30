Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PRGS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.