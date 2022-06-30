Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRGS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

