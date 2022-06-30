Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.01-$4.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.86. 1,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.