Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.01-$4.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.05-$4.11 EPS.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.
Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.86. 1,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock worth $1,111,694. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
