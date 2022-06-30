Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.01-$4.09 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 1,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.
In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
About Progress Software (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.