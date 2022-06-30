Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.01-$4.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 1,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.