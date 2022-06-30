Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $118.31 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

