ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Up 3.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.43 and last traded at $46.02. 63,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,087,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

