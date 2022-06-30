ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.48 and last traded at $41.81. Approximately 98,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,064,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.61.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,920 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 17,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

