Public Index Network (PIN) One Day Volume Hits $89.00

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $379,622.10 and $89.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00190596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00564640 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00079494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015795 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

