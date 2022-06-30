Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Declares $0.51 Dividend

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5066 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

PUBGY opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($74.47) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.91) to €78.00 ($82.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.15) to €63.00 ($67.02) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

